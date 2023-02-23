Share:

Torkham Border, a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, has reopened for passengers and trade transit.

The Torkham, the main point of transit for travelers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan was closed on Sunday evening.

Residents had reported heavy gunfire on Monday morning near the Torkham border crossing, but the Taliban official had denied any clashes and said the situation was under control.

Disputes linked to the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border have been a bone of contention between the neighbors for decades.

"The closure of the border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been causing losses to traders of the two countries. There are long queues of heavy trucks stranded on both sides of the border," said Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.