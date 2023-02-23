Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Muhammad Tahir Rai along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan inaugurated the newly established “Violent Extremism Prevention Unit” at Safe City Islamabad, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that DG (NACTA) appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad for establishing the first of its kind anti-extremism unit in Pakistan. Afterwards, the DG NACTA was given a tour of various sections of Safe City Islamabad where he was briefed in details regarding the utilization of Safe City Project in maintaining the security of the city and its role during law and order situation.

IGP Islamabad briefed the DG NACTA regarding the working of this unit and said that this unit will monitor the political, linguistic, sectarian and religious extremist content on social media and websites and submit its report. The CTD would have Operations and Intelligence Wings while the newly established “Violent Extremism Prevention Unit” would be supervised by SP.

Besides identifying crimes related to extremism the police and CTD will work together and take prompt action against such elements. The services of communication experts will be hired for this unit. So that the minds of the young generation can be changed according to the national narrative and recommendations will also be made for legislation in this regard.

Apart from this, joint action teams and a modern center (Digital Hub) are being established, which will include economic and legal experts.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that effective measures are being taken for the security of the city following the vision of Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif and special orders and interests of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

He further said that preventing extremism will go a long way in combating terrorism and strengthening the security of the city. On the occasion, DG NACTA said that the steps are being taken by IGP Islamabad in order to maintain law and order in the city and to protect the life and property of the citizens are commendable. Islamabad Capital Police is a professional police in which the citizens have full faith. In the end, IGP Islamabad presented a shield to the chief guest on the behalf of Islamabad capital police.