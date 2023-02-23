Share:

LIVERPOOL - “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Wadding­ham will host this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England alongside award-winning Ukrai­nian singer Julia Sanina and TV per­sonality Alesha Dixon, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) an­nounced Wednesday. Waddingham, who won an Emmy for her perfor­mance as football club owner Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ comedy, said in a statement that she has been an “avid (Eurovision) fan for years” and that hosting the contest is “a great privilege.” The trio will host the two live semifinals before popular talk show host and longtime Eurovision commentator Graham Norton joins them for the final on May 13, which the BBC said is expected to be watched by a global audience of 160 million. “It’s no secret how much I adore Eurovi­sion,” Norton said in the statement. “I truly believe it’s the greatest show on earth and every year that I’m involved it’s a huge honour. This year is even more special and I personally feel a big responsibility to make our Ukrai­nian colleagues proud.” Eurovision is traditionally hosted by the previous year’s winner but Ukraine, which won in 2022 with the track “Stefania,” per­formed by folk-rap group Kalush Or­chestra, cannot host due to its ongoing conflict with Russia. The UK, which finished second in last year’s compe­tition with Sam Ryder’s performance of “Space Man,” was asked to host in­stead of Ukraine by the organizing European Broadcast Union (EBU). Both the BBC and the city of Liver­pool have committed to reflecting Ukrainian, as well as British, culture during this year’s contest. Wadding­ham added that it is a “great honor to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity.”