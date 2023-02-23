Share:

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has added the new picture-in-picture for video calls in the latest update on iOS.

This new feature which was first tested last year will allow iOS users to open up other apps during video calls without any disruptions.

After this update, WhatsApp will now allow iOS users to shrink their video call to a small window so they can switch to whatever app they want.

You can read different documents, surf the web, or perhaps even play a game while staying on the video call.

This new feature of WhatsApp will roll out over the coming weeks and the same goes for the other features as well in the updated version.