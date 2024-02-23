18 students held in Punjab University clash

LAHORE - The Lahore police arrested at least 18 students on Thursday after a clash erupted between two groups at Punjab University. According to police, the clash unfolded swiftly as the two student factions engaged in heated arguments on the university premises. However, the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, a private news channel reported. Despite the police intervention, several students successfully fled the scene. Superintendent of Police (SP) Iqbal stated that efforts are underway to swiftly capture the remaining suspects implicated in the altercation.