20th International Congress of Soil Science concludes at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI - The speakers highlighted the importance of soil as a critical component of the natural system and urged on the management of soil through latest technologies for maximum output/ production to meet the country’s demand for food. They stressed on increasing the public awareness of soil and its contribution to humanity and the environment and also suggested that there is dire need to address the soil issues/ problems which effects badly on soil health like soil degradation, Agriculture emission, aggregating water pollution, mass extinction of soil and traditional chemical fertilizers etc Speakers stated this at the concluding session of the three day 20th International Congress of Soil Science, here on Thursday, at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). The event was organized by the Institute of Soil & Environmental Sciences (ISES), PMAS-AAUR in Collaboration with Soil Science Society of Pakistan under the theme “Soil Health: A Key to Food Security”. Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad (H.I.) was the chief guest while PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Convener, Research Committee Dr. Nadeem Tariq, Chairman, Department of Environmental Sciences/ General Secretary, Soil Science Society of Pakistan Prof. Dr. Azeem Khalid and President, Soil Science Society of Pakistan (SSSP) Dr. Zahir A. Zahir, Deans, Directors, participants and a large number of students were also present. While addressing, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad urged the scientists/ researchers to play a leading role in conservation, land & water resources and guide Government policy makers in evolving research priorities.