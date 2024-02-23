20th International Congress of Soil Science concludes at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI - The speakers highlighted the im­portance of soil as a critical com­ponent of the natural system and urged on the management of soil through latest technologies for maximum output/ production to meet the country’s demand for food. They stressed on increasing the public awareness of soil and its contribution to humanity and the environment and also suggest­ed that there is dire need to ad­dress the soil issues/ problems which effects badly on soil health like soil degradation, Agriculture emission, aggregating water pol­lution, mass extinction of soil and traditional chemical fertilizers etc Speakers stated this at the con­cluding session of the three day 20th International Congress of Soil Science, here on Thursday, at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). The event was organized by the Institute of Soil & Environ­mental Sciences (ISES), PMAS-AAUR in Collaboration with Soil Science Society of Pakistan under the theme “Soil Health: A Key to Food Security”. Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad (H.I.) was the chief guest while PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Convener, Research Committee Dr. Nadeem Tariq, Chairman, Department of Environmental Sciences/ Gener­al Secretary, Soil Science Society of Pakistan Prof. Dr. Azeem Kha­lid and President, Soil Science So­ciety of Pakistan (SSSP) Dr. Zahir A. Zahir, Deans, Directors, partici­pants and a large number of stu­dents were also present. While addressing, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad urged the scien­tists/ researchers to play a leading role in conservation, land & water resources and guide Government policy makers in evolving research priorities.