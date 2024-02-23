Friday, February 23, 2024
8200kg substandard, rotten chicken pieces discarded

February 23, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   In a significant operation, the KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conduct­ed a surprise raid on a processing unit in Chuha Gujjar, seizing 8200 kg of substandard and rotten chicken pieces. Acting on a tip-off, Deputy Director Zeeshan Mehsud led the operation, exposing the processing of hazardous chicken parts destined for various markets.

The confiscated sub­standard chicken pieces were found in a processing unit within a house. The food safety team not only seized the contaminated poultry but also took con­trol of the machinery in­volved in the processing. The house was promptly sealed, and legal proceed­ings were initiated against the owners.

This decisive action by the food safety author­ity underscores their commitment to ensuring the quality and safety of food products in the re­gion. The crackdown on unsafe chicken process­ing units serves as a de­terrent and a measure to protect public health

