8200kg substandard, rotten chicken pieces discarded

PESHAWAR - In a significant operation, the KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted a surprise raid on a processing unit in Chuha Gujjar, seizing 8200 kg of substandard and rotten chicken pieces. Acting on a tip-off, Deputy Director Zeeshan Mehsud led the operation, exposing the processing of hazardous chicken parts destined for various markets.
The confiscated substandard chicken pieces were found in a processing unit within a house. The food safety team not only seized the contaminated poultry but also took control of the machinery involved in the processing. The house was promptly sealed, and legal proceedings were initiated against the owners.
This decisive action by the food safety authority underscores their commitment to ensuring the quality and safety of food products in the region. The crackdown on unsafe chicken processing units serves as a deterrent and a measure to protect public health