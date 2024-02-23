Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Abdul Aleem Lashari posted as Chairman STBB

APP
February 23, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh has ac­corded approval for posting of Abdul Al­eem Lashari, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) as Chairman Sindh Textbook Board (STBB), Jamshoro with immediate effect.

According to a notification, in pursuance of Section-4(2) of Sindh Textbook Board Ordinance, 1970 read with Section-2 of amended Act 2022, the Competent Authori­ty i-e Sindh Chief Minister, accorded approv­al and posted Abdul Aleem Lashari as Chair­man of Sindh Textbook Board, Jamshoro, by relieving Akhtar Hussain Bugti, PSS officer (BS-20) of the additional charge of the post.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024