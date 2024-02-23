Abdul Aleem Lashari posted as Chairman STBB

KARACHI - Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh has ac­corded approval for posting of Abdul Al­eem Lashari, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) as Chairman Sindh Textbook Board (STBB), Jamshoro with immediate effect.

According to a notification, in pursuance of Section-4(2) of Sindh Textbook Board Ordinance, 1970 read with Section-2 of amended Act 2022, the Competent Authori­ty i-e Sindh Chief Minister, accorded approv­al and posted Abdul Aleem Lashari as Chair­man of Sindh Textbook Board, Jamshoro, by relieving Akhtar Hussain Bugti, PSS officer (BS-20) of the additional charge of the post.