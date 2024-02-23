Friday, February 23, 2024
AIMS to hold Congenital Heart Disease Health Camp in Quetta

APP
February 23, 2024
QUETTA   -   Aria Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Quetta will hold a Congenital Health Disease Health Camp and CME in its office located on Spini Road on Saturday, February 24. A press statement issued here on Thursday said experienced pediatric cardiologists from various reputable centres in the country will be conducting a CHD screening camp followed by CM-a pub­lic health approach to CHD. The Congenital Health Disease Health Camp will start at 9:00 am and will continue till 2:00 pm. The heart patients mainly the parents of kids patients have been asked to visit the camp to be established at Aria Institute of Medical Sciences Spini Road Quetta.

