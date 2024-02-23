Analysts eye economic recovery in new govt

PESHAWAR - Political analysts and academicians are optimistic about the upcoming coalition government’s ability to address the acute economic crisis in the country. In the recent 12th general elections on February 8, 2024, no clear winner emerged, preventing any single party from forming a government based on parliamentary strength.
Independent candidates aligned with the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) secured the most seats in the National Assembly, followed by PML-N, PPP, and MQM.
After days of negotiations, PML-N and PPP reached an agreement to form a coalition government, seen as a breakthrough for national political stability. Professor Dr. A.Z Hilali emphasized the challenge of forming a stable government without an absolute majority, requiring a focus on internal politics, solidarity, and national unity.
Prime Minister-designate Shahbaz Sharif, with experience leading a coalition government, and former President Asif Ali Zardari, known for successful coalition governance, are expected to bring success, according to local businessman Adnan Khan. He called for imposing fixed taxes on small and medium businesses and individuals with earnings below the tax net while providing relief to the general public.