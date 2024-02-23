Friday, February 23, 2024
Analysts eye economic recovery in new govt

February 23, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Political analysts and academi­cians are optimistic about the upcoming coalition government’s ability to address the acute economic crisis in the country. In the recent 12th general elec­tions on February 8, 2024, no clear winner emerged, preventing any single party from forming a govern­ment based on parliamentary strength. 

Independent candidates aligned with the Paki­stan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) secured the most seats in the National Assembly, followed by PML-N, PPP, and MQM.

After days of negotiations, PML-N and PPP reached an agreement to form a coalition government, seen as a breakthrough for national political stability. Profes­sor Dr. A.Z Hilali emphasized the challenge of form­ing a stable government without an absolute major­ity, requiring a focus on internal politics, solidarity, and national unity.

Prime Minister-designate Shahbaz Sharif, with ex­perience leading a coalition government, and former President Asif Ali Zardari, known for successful coa­lition governance, are expected to bring success, ac­cording to local businessman Adnan Khan. He called for imposing fixed taxes on small and medium busi­nesses and individuals with earnings below the tax net while providing relief to the general public.

