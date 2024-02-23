Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Argentina moves friendlies to US after China cancels matches amid Messi fallout

Argentina moves friendlies to US after China cancels matches amid Messi fallout
Web Sports Desk
6:15 PM | February 23, 2024
Sports

Argentina will travel to the United States next month to play two matches after Chinese sporting authorities canceled friendlies featuring the World Cup champions amid criticism over Lionel Messi's failure to feature in an Inter Miami match in Hong Kong.

Argentina's FA said on Thursday that Lionel Scaloni's side will lock horns with El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on March 22 before facing Nigeria at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on March 26.

Argentina were scheduled to play Nigeria in the Chinese city of Hangzhou before facing the Ivory Coast in Beijing but Messi's failure to take the field for Inter Miami in Hong Kong against a local League XI earlier this month caused widespread anger among fans.

Messi was deemed unfit to play in the friendly, which drew 40,000 fans and saw some spectators paying up to nearly HK$5,000 ($640) for a ticket.

Chinese state media, Hong Kong politicians and fans reacted angrily three days later when the 36-year-old Argentine forward came off the bench to play in a friendly match in Tokyo against Vissel Kobe.

Sunni Ittehad Council reserve seats quota in doldrums

In a video posted on Weibo, one of China's largest social media platforms, on Monday, eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi said his absence from the match had been caused by an inflamed adductor.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708668367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024