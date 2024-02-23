ATC allows police to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday allowed police to investi­gate former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in jail in connection with four cases. ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal granted permission on applications filed by the investigation officers concerned.

The investigation officers had sub­mitted that the former federal min­ister was involved in two cases of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bak­ery Chowk and a container in front of National Park, during May-9 vio­lence, besides cases of torching po­lice vehicles in Zaman Park and Mu­ghalpura. They submitted that Fawad Chaudhry was imprisoned at Adiala Jail and requested the court to grant permission to investigate him in jail.

FAWAD CHAUDHRY BAIL CASE ADJOURNED TILL FEB 27

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing the alleged embezzlement in Jhelum and Pind Dadan Khan Projects against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry un­til February 27 regarding.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Amir Fa­rooq, heard Fawad Chaudhry’s plea on Thursday, requesting to con­clude proceedings on his bail plea at the earliest.