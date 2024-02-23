ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extend­ed the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) found­er, till March 12 in two cases related to May-9 riots. Earlier, both sisters appeared before ATC Judge Mu­hammad Naveed Iqbal in connection with cases of attacking Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

The investigation officer submitted that the inves­tigations could not be completed as both sisters had not joined the investigations yet. However, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan submitted that they had al­ready given their written statements. At this, the court ordered both sisters to join the investigations and extended their interim bail till March 12. Mean­while, another ATC Judge Arshad Javed extended the interim bail of the sisters of PTI founder till March 16 in cases of torching the PML-N office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, during May-9 riots.