Badar’s ton propels Pakistan to win in T20 opener against India

LAHORE - Badar Munir’s unbeaten cen­tury steered the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team to a commendable five-wicket victory over India in the first game of the three-match Blinds T20 Bilateral Cricket Se­ries at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. According to information made available here on Thursday, the ceremonial first toss was con­ducted by Naeema Alvi Bawany, daughter of the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi. The event was graced by the presence of dignitaries including Syed Sul­tan Shah, President of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC), and Rajnish Henry, WBCC Vice President, among others. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Pakistan’s captain, Nisar Ali, saw immediate results as Badar Munir dismissed key batsman Sunil Ramesh early on. Despite this early setback, India man­aged to post a challenging total of 213-5 in their 20 overs, thanks to significant contributions from Captain Dargah Rao, who scored a brisk 61 off 42 balls, and Ven­katesh Rao’s 49 off 37 balls. Paki­stan’s bowling attack was led by Badar Munir and Kamran Akhter, who took two wickets each, with Mati Ullah also chipping in with a wicket. Facing a stiff target, Paki­stan’s chase encountered early hurdles, losing vital wickets in­cluding that of Captain Nisar Ali. However, Badar Munir emerged as Pakistan’s hero, orchestrating a masterful innings that saw Pak­istan over the line with 5 wickets to spare in the 19.2 overs. Mu­nir’s explosive 129 not out off 63 balls, adorned with 5 sixes and 18 fours, was a spectacle in itself, earning him the Man of the Match award. Reflecting on the victory, Syed Sultan Shah, Chair­man of the PBCC and President of the WBCC, expressed immense pride in the team’s performance, particularly lauding Munir’s piv­otal role in the triumph.