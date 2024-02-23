Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Balaj Tipu's murder: Shooter entered wedding venue posing as cameraman

Balaj Tipu's murder: Shooter entered wedding venue posing as cameraman
Web Desk
9:22 PM | February 23, 2024
National

 Initial police investigation has revealed that the murderer of Balaj Tipu joined the wedding party posing as a cameraman.

According to police, Balaj Tipu’s murderer entered the wedding venue in the guise of a cameraman.

Police said he was checked twice before entering the venue and nothing was recovered from him.

On entering the wedding area, his accomplices who were already in the function gave him a pistol to gun down Balaj.

Police have collected travelling documents of Tefi Butt, main suspect of the murder. He had fled abroad from Islamabad the night Balaj was murdered.

Another suspect, Gogi Butt, is on the run and is hiding in Pakistan. Police have arrested his four bodyguards.

Police have collected a record of 500 calls by conducting geofencing and the list of these calls is shortlisted to reach out the fleeing outlaws. Police could get red warrants for the arrest of Tefi Butt

PSL 9: Zalmi set challenging 179/8 against Sultans

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708668367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024