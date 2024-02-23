Balaj Tipu's murder: Shooter entered wedding venue posing as cameraman

Initial police investigation has revealed that the murderer of Balaj Tipu joined the wedding party posing as a cameraman.

Police said he was checked twice before entering the venue and nothing was recovered from him.

On entering the wedding area, his accomplices who were already in the function gave him a pistol to gun down Balaj.

Police have collected travelling documents of Tefi Butt, main suspect of the murder. He had fled abroad from Islamabad the night Balaj was murdered.

Another suspect, Gogi Butt, is on the run and is hiding in Pakistan. Police have arrested his four bodyguards.

Police have collected a record of 500 calls by conducting geofencing and the list of these calls is shortlisted to reach out the fleeing outlaws. Police could get red warrants for the arrest of Tefi Butt