PTI won't go against state, democracy: Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar has stated that PTI would not take any steps against the state, public, and democracy.

He affirmed that PTI would always strive for the rule of law and democracy. He added that their party demanded the supremacy of law to provide justice to every citizen.

He stated that their party had already warned about the repercussions of rigged and fabricated poll results, as it would derail democracy in the country.

The PTI leader revealed writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cease its monetary support for Pakistan, which would be shared publicly later in the evening.

He assured that the letter wouldn't be against the state but in the fair interest of the country. He also reinstated that PTI wouldn't pose any threat to the state, as the party worked for the welfare of the public in their tenure by providing Sehat Card, shelters, and bringing foreign investment.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar has demanded the protection of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and his family. He also remained firm on his claims of rigging in the constituency, adding that the Deputy Commissioner didn't talk about Form-45 but Form-47, as they were forged.