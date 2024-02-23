Friday, February 23, 2024
BOP partners with BISP

February 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Bank of Punjab (BOP), a leading public sector bank with the largest touch points nationwide, is proud to announce a significant partnership with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), aimed at facilitating the efficient disbursement of cash grants to BISP beneficiaries across Pakistan. The agreement, marking a crucial milestone in our commitment to supporting socio-economic devel­opment and financial inclusion nationwide, was signed on February 21, 2024, at the BISP headquar­ters in Islamabad. BOP has become the first public sector bank who will provide service to BISP.

The signing ceremony, graced by esteemed digni­taries including Dr Amjad Saqib, Chairman of BISP; Mr Amer Ali, Secretary of BISP; Mr Zafar Masud, President and CEO the Bank of Punjab; Mr Nofel Daud, Chief Digital Officer of BOP; and Mr Imran Ashraf, Head of Digital Banking, Bank of Punjab, alongwith other senior executives of BISP and BOP, underscored the collective resolve to enhance the welfare and empowerment of BISP beneficiaries.

Under this collaboration, BOP will extend its services to serve BISP beneficiaries not only through its extensive branch network but also through ATMs, partner banks, and agent networks across all provinces of Pakistan. BOP will serve approximately 2 million beneficiaries, including 190K beneficiaries across 15 districts of Balo­chistan, over 193K beneficiaries across 8 districts of Punjab, 215K beneficiaries across 3 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and over 459K ben­eficiaries across 5 districts of Sindh.

