Borrowing level under interim govt sees notable decline, claims finance ministry

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Finance has claimed that the caretaker gov­ernment has significantly re­duced the borrowing during its tenure. As per the report, bor­rowings in the caretaker gov­ernment’s term have been low­er as compared to the preceding period. Bulk of the borrowings raised in the last few months was to meet debt repayment obligations including principal and interest expense liabilities as caretaker government fo­cused primarily on fiscal con­solidation measures including revenue mobilisation and ex­penditure rationalisation.

The caretaker government in­herited a policy rate of 22 per­cent, which is highest ever since 1972. The average policy rate during preceding period was almost 19.5 percent.

Over a short stint, with careful debt management operations, caretaker government has man­aged to improve domestic debt profile by: (i) extending matu­rity of government securities; (ii) raising debt on margin below the policy rate; and (iii) tapping non-bank and retail investors through capital market. Focus was on reducing borrowings from gov­ernment securities through the banking sector. The borrowing through government securities fell by 67 percent in the caretaker government’s term as compared to the preceding period.

Caretaker government suc­cessfully retired short-term Treasury Bills amounting to Rs1.6 trillion, contrasting with around Rs3.3 trillion raised in the preceding period. This helped in reducing the gross financing needs of the govern­ment. Caretaker government shifted its domestic borrowing to long-term debt securities for the financing of fiscal defi­cit. Out of medium to long term instruments, major borrowing remained from floating rate securities, while fixed rates in­struments were borrowed on average at 3 to 4 percent below the policy rate during caretaker government period.

Resultantly, the average time to maturity of domestic debt has increased to around 3.0 years by the end Jan 2024 as compared to 2.8 years at the end of June 2023. This is in-line with the targets mentioned in the Medium-Term Debt Man­agement Strategy (MTDS) FY23-FY26 and a step in the right direction to meet the end June 2024 target of 3.1 years.

At end June 2023, share of external debt in total public debt was 38.3 percent which reduced to 36.7 percent at end December 2023. This helped to reduce the foreign currency risk of the total public debt in-line with the targets defined in the MTDS FY23- FY26. Dur­ing caretaker government, the net external debt inflows were around $0.3 billion, which is lower as compared to preced­ing period. Furthermore, no expensive external borrowing was raised from commercial banks and international capi­tal markets during caretaker government. Besides fiscal and external current account sus­tainability and privatising state-owned companies, it is critical to pursue prudent debt man­agement backed by reducing sovereign-bank nexus to avoid overburdening banks with pub­lic sector debt, while reducing private sector crowding out.