Bushra can’t be shifted to jail over security issues, IHC informed

Shahid Rao
February 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The jail authorities Thursday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that founder Pa­kistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Im­ran Khan’s wife Bushra cannot be shifted to the Adiala Jail due to security threats. The Super­intendent Adiala Jail informed this to a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb who con­ducted hearing of the peti­tion moved by Bushra through her counsel Usman Riaz Gill. In her petition, Bushra’s peti­tion urged the court to direct the authorities to transfer her from Banigala, which is de­clared sub-jail, to Adiala Jail. The Adial jail superintendent submitted a report in the court and informed it about the rea­sons behind keeping Bushra at Bani Gala. The report of jail au­thorities stated that Adiala jail is short of space and has 250 women incarcerated in the premises. It added that there­fore, shifting of Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala to Adiala jail was not feasible. The report outlined that the logistical constraints and security con­siderations made it imprac­tical to accommodate Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail. However, the Chief Commissioner of Is­lamabad is yet to submit a re­sponse to the court. A law of­ficer, sought more time for the Chief Commissioner’s sub­mission of reply. The court accepted his request and de­ferred the hearing till March 7 for further proceedings. Earli­er, the bench also directed re­spondent the Chief Commis­sioner Islamabad to bring on record all the relevant docu­mentation which led to the is­suance of the impugned Noti­fication dated 31.01.2024. The Accountability Court, Islam­abad, on January 31, 24 sen­tenced the former premier and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana ref­erence. Following the convic­tion the former first lady was detained in Banigala instead of Adiala Jail.

Shahid Rao

