Bushra can’t be shifted to jail over security issues, IHC informed

ISLAMABAD - The jail authorities Thursday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that founder Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s wife Bushra cannot be shifted to the Adiala Jail due to security threats. The Superintendent Adiala Jail informed this to a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb who conducted hearing of the petition moved by Bushra through her counsel Usman Riaz Gill. In her petition, Bushra’s petition urged the court to direct the authorities to transfer her from Banigala, which is declared sub-jail, to Adiala Jail. The Adial jail superintendent submitted a report in the court and informed it about the reasons behind keeping Bushra at Bani Gala. The report of jail authorities stated that Adiala jail is short of space and has 250 women incarcerated in the premises. It added that therefore, shifting of Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala to Adiala jail was not feasible. The report outlined that the logistical constraints and security considerations made it impractical to accommodate Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail. However, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad is yet to submit a response to the court. A law officer, sought more time for the Chief Commissioner’s submission of reply. The court accepted his request and deferred the hearing till March 7 for further proceedings. Earlier, the bench also directed respondent the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to bring on record all the relevant documentation which led to the issuance of the impugned Notification dated 31.01.2024. The Accountability Court, Islamabad, on January 31, 24 sentenced the former premier and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana reference. Following the conviction the former first lady was detained in Banigala instead of Adiala Jail.