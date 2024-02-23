Cabinet approves Turkish army award for Army Chief Gen Munir

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq has called for making concerted efforts to make the country stable, prosperous and distinguished in the comity of nations.
In his farewell remarks at the last federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan and its people have tremendous potential to move forward.
Alluding to the country’s rich cultural heritage and civilization, the Prime Minister said it has a unique identity. He expressed special appreciation for the support and encouragement received from the staff of the PM’s office, particularly acknowledging the contributions of the military secretary, principal secretary, and cabinet secretary.
The Federal Cabinet expressed its satisfaction over the caretaker government’s steps towards restructuring of different departments, promotion of foreign investment and ease of doing business. The cabinet accorded approval for the receipt of Turkish Armed Forces Legion of Merit Award by Army Chief General Asim Munir in recognition of his efforts for promotion of Pak-Turkish cooperation in defence sector.
The meeting also approved the signing of MoU between the Ministry of National Food Security and the UAE based company Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and agriculture innovation.
Under this MoU, the first Pakistan Date Palm festival will be held in September this year with the aim to bolster dates production.