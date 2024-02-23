Cabinet approves Turkish army award for Army Chief Gen Munir

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq has called for making con­certed efforts to make the coun­try stable, prosperous and distin­guished in the comity of nations.

In his farewell remarks at the last federal cabinet meeting in Islam­abad on Thursday, he said Pakistan and its people have tremendous potential to move forward.

Alluding to the country’s rich cul­tural heritage and civilization, the Prime Minister said it has a unique identity. He expressed special ap­preciation for the support and en­couragement received from the staff of the PM’s office, particular­ly acknowledging the contributions of the military secretary, principal secretary, and cabinet secretary.

The Federal Cabinet expressed its satisfaction over the caretaker gov­ernment’s steps towards restructur­ing of different departments, pro­motion of foreign investment and ease of doing business. The cabinet accorded approval for the receipt of Turkish Armed Forces Legion of Merit Award by Army Chief Gener­al Asim Munir in recognition of his efforts for promotion of Pak-Turkish cooperation in defence sector.

The meeting also approved the signing of MoU between the Min­istry of National Food Security and the UAE based company Khalifa In­ternational Award for Date Palm and agriculture innovation.

Under this MoU, the first Pakistan Date Palm festival will be held in September this year with the aim to bolster dates production.