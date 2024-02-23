Cabinet endorses Ramazan relief package

The government announced its decision to alleviate financial burdens on people during the holy month of Ramazan by endorsing a Ramazan Relief Package to be implemented at utility stores nationwide.

This move comes after the recent approval of a relief package for utility stores by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), representing a significant initiative to make essential goods more accessible to the public amidst rising inflation.

With a budget exceeding Rs7.49 billion, the relief program is set to commence on March 4th, coinciding with the start of Ramazan.

It will employ a targeted subsidy approach to reduce prices on 19 essential items, including staples like flour, sugar, cooking oil, rice, and beans.

Moreover, shoppers can anticipate discounts on various other important items such as dates, chickpea flour, milk, beverages, and spices, ensuring a broad selection of affordable products.

Notably, beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will also receive discounts under the Ramazan Relief Package, extending assistance to vulnerable segments of society.