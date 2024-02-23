Caretaker Home Minister takes notice of missing labourers

QUETTA - Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali on Thursday directed the district administration of Kachi to recover missing labourers at the earliest. The minister directed Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kachi to deploy law enforcement agencies including the Levis Force to ensure the safe recovery of the abducted labourers. Ac­cording to the details, unknown persons abducted two labourers in the Kachi area of Naseerabad division late Wednesday night. Soon after the incident, the home and tribal affairs minister directed the ADC Kachi to launch a comb­ing operation against the kidnappers for the safe and early recovery of the abducted labourers. While giving updates on the issue, ADC Kachi informed the minister that tireless efforts are afoot to ensure the safe recovery of the captives. He also informed that the tribal elders and influential of the area have also been approached in this connection.