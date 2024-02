A story titled “PML-N, PPP Strike Deal After Give-and-Take Talks,” published on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, by Shafqat Ali, mistakenly reported that former President Asif Ali Zardari addressed Sheh­baz Sharif as his “Prince Charming.” In reality, Mr Zardari had referred to his son and PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as his “Prince Charming.” We regret the error.