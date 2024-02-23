Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments case

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Thursday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain conduct­ed the case proceedings, wherein the police pro­duced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti after bringing them from jail. Several co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance. During the proceedings, Parvez Elahi’s counsel re­quested the court to delay the indictment in view of lawyers’ strike. The coun­sel for co-accused sub­mitted that clear copies of challan had not been provided yet whereas an application had also been filed in this regard.