Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments case

Agencies
February 23, 2024
LAHORE   -   An anti-corruption court on Thursday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain conduct­ed the case proceedings, wherein the police pro­duced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti after bringing them from jail. Several co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance. During the proceedings, Parvez Elahi’s counsel re­quested the court to delay the indictment in view of lawyers’ strike. The coun­sel for co-accused sub­mitted that clear copies of challan had not been provided yet whereas an application had also been filed in this regard.

Agencies

