Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments case

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Thursday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti after bringing them from jail. Several co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance. During the proceedings, Parvez Elahi’s counsel requested the court to delay the indictment in view of lawyers’ strike. The counsel for co-accused submitted that clear copies of challan had not been provided yet whereas an application had also been filed in this regard.