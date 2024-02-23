Friday, February 23, 2024
CS chairs meeting of Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication

February 23, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Chief Secretary Sindh on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradica­tion and discussed matters related to upcoming week­long anti-polio drive to be started from February 26, 2024. The meeting was in­formed that over 10 million children across the prov­ince will be immunised, for which 80,000 polio workers will perform their duties to accomplish the task. The CS was informed that thou­sands of polio workers in the 30 districts will be part of this vaccination drive.

The meeting was attend­ed by Commissioner Kara­chi Muhammad Saleem Ra­jput, Secretary Health Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Ad­ditional IG Karachi Khadim Rind, Coordinator Emer­gency Operations Center Sindh Irshad Ali Sodhar, and other relevant officials, All district commissioners and deputy commission­ers also participated in the meeting via video link. The meeting reviewed the over­all situation of the polio virus and its containment efforts. Coordinator Emer­gency Operations Center Sindh, Irshad Ali Sodhar, in­formed the meeting that the training of workers for the polio campaign has been completed, and in addition to polio drops, children will also receive extra vitamin A supplementation dur­ing the campaign. During the meeting, Chief Secre­tary Sindh, Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam, emphasized the need to launch the anti-polio campaign effectively in the current high-risk union councils to achieve desired results. He instruct­ed all deputy commission­ers to closely monitor the polio campaign and ensure that their respective offi­cers submit daily reports.

Chief Secretary also directed the Health De­partment to ensure that children are administered polio drops at all railway stations and bus terminals. He also instructed educa­tion department officials to ensure that polio drops are administered to chil­dren in both private and government schools dur­ing the campaign.

