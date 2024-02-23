DC Abbottabad directs complete computerization of land records

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Com­missioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, chaired a meeting of the District Rev­enue Review Committee to assess the progress of computerizing land re­cords. He directed revenue officers to ensure comprehensive computeriza­tion, including mutations, inheritance transfers, audit para compliance, and village land records. The aim is to en­hance services for citizens.

During the meeting, Additional As­sistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Deputy Director Ser­vice Delivery Center (SDC) Sajjad Khan briefed the team on revenue and com­puterization. The Deputy Commission­er instructed magistrates, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars to provide timely facilities and services to citizens, em­phasizing completion of land record computerization.

The focus is on accelerating the computerization of mutations, in­heritance transfers, and village land records to enhance citizen services. The Deputy Commissioner issued specific instructions to Revenue Offi­cer Nawaaz Hassan Abbasi for the im­mediate resolution of household mat­ters. The objective is to ensure swift and efficient resolution of issues af­fecting citizens.

In addition to land record computer­ization, the Deputy Commissioner em­phasized the need for improved ser­vices and facilities at Patwarkhanas and service delivery centres. The in­structions underline the commitment to enhancing the overall experience for citizens visiting district adminis­tration offices.