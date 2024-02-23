DC Abbottabad directs complete computerization of land records

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, chaired a meeting of the District Revenue Review Committee to assess the progress of computerizing land records. He directed revenue officers to ensure comprehensive computerization, including mutations, inheritance transfers, audit para compliance, and village land records. The aim is to enhance services for citizens.
During the meeting, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Deputy Director Service Delivery Center (SDC) Sajjad Khan briefed the team on revenue and computerization. The Deputy Commissioner instructed magistrates, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars to provide timely facilities and services to citizens, emphasizing completion of land record computerization.
The focus is on accelerating the computerization of mutations, inheritance transfers, and village land records to enhance citizen services. The Deputy Commissioner issued specific instructions to Revenue Officer Nawaaz Hassan Abbasi for the immediate resolution of household matters. The objective is to ensure swift and efficient resolution of issues affecting citizens.
In addition to land record computerization, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for improved services and facilities at Patwarkhanas and service delivery centres. The instructions underline the commitment to enhancing the overall experience for citizens visiting district administration offices.