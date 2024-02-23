DC reviews arrangements of polio drive

LAHORE - The Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign which will start on February 26, during which children up to five years old will be administered the polio vaccine. A meeting was held in the committee room of the DC office under the chairmanship which was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, DHO Dr. Usama Pansota, Coordinator National Program Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, WHO representative Dr. Shiraz, District President of Private School Association Iftikhar Ali, officials from the Health Department, Education Department, Private School Association, Local Government Department, and other relevant departments. Speaking on the occasion, DC emphasized that no child up to five years old should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign. He urged the officials to ensure monitoring by visiting mobile and transit teams. He urged parents to vaccinate their children up to five years old to keep them safe from polio. Dr. Shiraz briefed the meeting about the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign throughout the district. He mentioned that during the anti-polio campaign, over 824,000 children up to five years old will be administered polio drops across the district. He informed that from February 26 to 28, mobile teams will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children up to five years old. Children missed during this period will be covered under the catch-up activity on February 29 and March 1, he maintained. He said that to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign, 3276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children up to five years old in his office. Officials from the Health Department and parents of children were present at the occasion. Meanwhile, Farmers have been advised to use laser land levelers before cultivating crops to save water and urea up to 25 % followed by getting increased production. Director Central Cotton Research Institute Dr Muhammad Naveed Afzal informed the growers about the said use in a statement issued here Thursday.