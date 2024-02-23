DC reviews Ramazan arrangements

LARKANA - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana on Thursday reviewed the ar­rangements for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan. The Additional Deputy Commis­sioner, Larkana- I, and officers from all concerned depart­ments including SEPCO and Municipal officials were pres­ent at the occasion. The DC on the occasion, directed the ad­ditional deputy commission­er to submit reports in his office regarding price control measures in the district. He added that arrangements and preparations should be com­pleted before Ramadan as per the government’s instruc­tions. DC Channa warned that no one would be allowed to resort to profiteering dur­ing the month of Ramadan. He impressed upon the con­cerned officers to ensure all basic amenities including uninterrupted supply of wa­ter and electricity besides, cleanliness in and around the Mosques and Imambargahs so that devotees do not face any difficulty. He directed the XEN Sepco and Municipal Of­ficer to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply at the holy places including all residential areas, particularly during the month of Rama­dan. He instructed for provi­sion of standby transform­ers generators and mobile water tankers as a backup at the Main Jamia Masjid and Imambargah.