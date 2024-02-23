Friday, February 23, 2024
DC vows to increase urban forest

February 23, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR    -   Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Thursday said that to pro­mote urban foresting, local saplings like Neem, Babur, teak Babool, Sukh Chain, Mo­ringa, sirhin, amaltas, Jaman and Gulmor should be plant­ed further in urban areas of the district. The deputy com­missioner said this while presiding over the meeting to reviewed the plantation campaign here. Deputy Com­missioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar further said that the Forest Depart­ment should initiate action regarding plantation drives across the district with the Agriculture Department and Municipal Corporation to en­courage the growers to plant more trees. He said that as many trees as possible can be planted in offices, schools, hospitals, bus stands, main chowks and streets.

