Delegation of NIM visits Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar on Thursday visited Safe City Is­lamabad, informed a police spokesman.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the SSP Safe City welcomed the Mid-Career Manage­ment Course delegation from National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar at the Safe City Is­lamabad, he added. He said that the delegation visits the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Po­lice operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project. Furthermore, the delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The delegation was also apprised of the function­ality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a cru­cial role in ensuring the safety of the city and pre­venting crimes and safeguarding the lives and prop­erty of citizens. 42% of crimes are resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center. Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an im­portant role in identifying suspicious elements, he maintained. The delegation also met with ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Capital Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special grati­tude to him and his team for this successful visit.