DIG directs to enhance security measures during Shab-e-Barat celebrations

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Inspector Gener­al of Police (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razaque Dharejo has issued directives to intensify security measures in Hyder­abad Range on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, aiming to ensure the safety of citizen’s lives, property and dignity. He has also directed to prevent aerial firing and one-wheel­ing, including buying and selling of firecrackers, and to take strong action against the elements involved in it.

According to a spokesper­son, DIG Hyderabad has in­structed the establishment of temporary police pickets at mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines and main graveyards.

Additionally, he direct­ed that police officers and personnel dressed in plain clothes will be deployed to ensure effective security for worshippers and visitors to graveyards and shrines on this sacred night.

All SSPs were also direct­ed to ensure the effective deployment of additional police personnel on internal and external routes of their respective districts, densely populated areas, shopping centers, major mosques and Imam Bargahs, graveyards, shrines, religious congre­gations, national and inter­national restaurants and public points. Moreover, ef­fective police picketing, pa­trolling and snap checking should be enhanced. He also directed all SSPs to estab­lish control rooms in their respective offices.

Moreover, effective moni­toring of traffic flow and supervision of parking lots have been ordered to ensure smooth traffic movement. Parents have been urged to keep a close watch on their children and warn them to refrain from fireworks, rid­ing motorcycles without si­lencers and dangerous one-wheeling.