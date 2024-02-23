DIG Larkana takes notice of murder

LARKANA - Deputy In­spector General (DIG) Larka­na on Thursday took notice of the incidents of killing and injuring a woman in the juris­diction of different police sta­tions in Larkana and Shikar­pur districts. He directed to restore law and order and submit their reports of both districts of SPPs, DSP and SHOs. The DIG said that inci­dent of wounding the wife of Banahun Khan, in the juris­diction of of Sehar Police Sta­tion of Deukari Taluka, and asked for a report from SSP Larkana. On the other hand, DIG Larkana will take notice of the murder of three per­sons Abdul Karim Chandio, Abdul Nabi Chandio, Dadao Chandio and wounding of a woman Musmat Hakiman due to the old dispute in vil­lage Jaffar Chandio of Huma­yun police station of Shikar­pur district. The SSP seeking a report from Shikarpur has directed DSP and SHO to con­tinue patrol till the arrest of the accused and restoration of law and order in the area.