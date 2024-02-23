Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP asks multi-seat winners to vacate extra seats ahead of oath

ECP asks multi-seat winners to vacate extra seats ahead of oath
Agencies
February 23, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) Thursday urged winning candidates who se­cured more than one seat in the February 8 polls to va­cate one seat before taking the oath. The commission urged the candidates to submit ap­plications for relinquishing seats to either the office of the Chief Election Commissioner at the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat in Islam­abad or the Provincial Elec­tion Commissioner in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Alternative­ly, in accordance with Article 223(2), if no action is taken within 30 days, all seats, ex­cept the one for which the can­didate is ultimately declared successful, will be deemed va­cant. The candidates will have to retain only one seat they want before they are sworn in as legislators.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024