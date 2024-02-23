ECP asks multi-seat winners to vacate extra seats ahead of oath

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) Thursday urged winning candidates who se­cured more than one seat in the February 8 polls to va­cate one seat before taking the oath. The commission urged the candidates to submit ap­plications for relinquishing seats to either the office of the Chief Election Commissioner at the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat in Islam­abad or the Provincial Elec­tion Commissioner in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Alternative­ly, in accordance with Article 223(2), if no action is taken within 30 days, all seats, ex­cept the one for which the can­didate is ultimately declared successful, will be deemed va­cant. The candidates will have to retain only one seat they want before they are sworn in as legislators.