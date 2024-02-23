ECP notifies reserved seats for political parties

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finally published the names of candidates for the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in all Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Sindh.

According to the notifications, 42 candidates for women seats and five candidates for non-Mus­lims have been notified in the Punjab Assembly. As many as 27 candidates for women reserved seats and eight for non-Muslim seats in Sindh Assem­bly were notified. According to the details, PPP secured 20 reserved seats for women, MQM-P 06 and Grand Democratic Alliance 01 in the assembly. The commission has yet not decided one minori­ty seat as yet. Now, the PPP emerged as the big­gest party in Sindh Assembly with 133 seats and MQM-P with 36 seats in second position.

In the Punjab Assembly, notifications have been issued for reserved seats, PML-N secured 36 seats for women, PPP got three, PML-Q secured two, and one seat has been allocated to a woman affil­iated with IPP.