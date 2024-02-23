ECP notifies reserved seats for political parties

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finally published the names of candidates for the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in all Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Sindh.
According to the notifications, 42 candidates for women seats and five candidates for non-Muslims have been notified in the Punjab Assembly. As many as 27 candidates for women reserved seats and eight for non-Muslim seats in Sindh Assembly were notified. According to the details, PPP secured 20 reserved seats for women, MQM-P 06 and Grand Democratic Alliance 01 in the assembly. The commission has yet not decided one minority seat as yet. Now, the PPP emerged as the biggest party in Sindh Assembly with 133 seats and MQM-P with 36 seats in second position.
In the Punjab Assembly, notifications have been issued for reserved seats, PML-N secured 36 seats for women, PPP got three, PML-Q secured two, and one seat has been allocated to a woman affiliated with IPP.