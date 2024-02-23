Eidul Fitr: 6-day holiday in UAE as Ramadan 2024 dates revealed

Residents in the United Arab Emirates are eagerly anticipating the start of Ramadan, expected to begin on March 12th. With this sacred month approaching, thoughts turn to the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holidays. Reports from Arab media outlets suggest that if Ramadan extends to the full 30 days, employees could enjoy a lengthy 6-day break to celebrate Eid.

In this scenario, Ramadan would culminate on April 10th, prompting the UAE government to announce official holidays for both public and private sectors. These holidays are slated to begin from the 29th of Ramadan and last until the 3rd of Shawwal. If all goes as planned, these holidays will conclude on April 13th, falling on a Sunday and providing workers with a well-deserved extended break.

The official announcement for the start of Ramadan, based on the sighting of the crescent moon, is expected on March 10th. If the crescent is visible, fasting will commence on March 11th. However, if the moon sighting is not confirmed, the start of Ramadan will be on March 12th.

Beyond the excitement of the festive season, it’s worth noting that fasting hours during the initial days of Ramadan in Dubai are estimated to be around 13 hours and 45 minutes. As the month progresses, this duration is expected to gradually increase to nearly 14 hours and 25 minutes.

As families and communities eagerly await the confirmation of the crescent moon, the prospect of an extended Eid holiday brings joy and anticipation, offering everyone a welcome opportunity to observe and celebrate this special time together.