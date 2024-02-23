Facilities at Mian Channu railway station reviewed

KHANEWAL - Divisional Superin­tendent Pakistan Railways Multan Kashif Farooq Butt along with DTO Multan Shahid Raza, SP Railways and other officers of Paki­stan Railways visited Mian Channu Railway Station on Thursday. During his visit Station Master Rana Nisar Ahmad Khan presented a bouquet of flowers to DS Multan Kashif Farooq Butt. Kashif Farooq inspected the building, cleaning, track inspection, annual record check, and planted plantation drive of Mian Channu Station. Congratu­lations to the team for their excellent performance. He said that purpose of the in­spection work through was to identify defects, evalu­ate the performance of of­ficers and staff related to operational departments and improve it in order to make railway travel safe. During his inspection he reprimanded the staff for poor performance at vari­ous stations. Gauge, track alignment, track curves (curves) were checked during the visit. He also installed lighting arrange­ments, fans, clean drinking water, benches for sitting at various stations. Also reviewed other facilities available at stations for passengers including waiting areas, sanitation station records, revenue of stations and quality of train service on the sec­tion were also checked. Regarding train operation safety, DS Railway Multan asked questions from the officers and staff and said that the safety rules should be kept in mind in every case to make the train op­eration safe.