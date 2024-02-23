FIA summons Asad Toor, Imran Riaz

The Cyber Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned two YouTubers to appear before it on Friday (today) as it started an investigation into the social media campaign against the judges of the higher judiciary.

The FIA Cyber Wing issued notices for inquiry to journalists Asad Toor, and Imran Riaz Khan, asking them to appear before the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad, and the Cyber Crime Wing office in Lahore, respectively.

The notices had been issued under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Both the YouTubers had been asked to bring the relevant records with them. In case of non-appearance, the notices said, it would be assumed that they had nothing to say in their defence.