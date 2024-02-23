Four Karachiites shot dead for resisting robberies

KARACHI - Street crime is on the rise in Karachi as four citi­zens were shot dead while resisting robberies in different areas of the megacity during last 24 hours on Thursday. Karachi police’s lofty claims of curbing street crime were exposed as four people were killed in Orangi Town, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony and Old Sabzi Mandi areas.

During a dacoity bid at Yamin mobile shop in Iqbal Market in Orangi Town at 11pm, Muham­mad Yamin was shot dead for offering resistance. A citizen namely Ghulam Mustafa was killed by the firing of unknown criminals near Old Sabzi Mandi market. In Shah Faisal Colony, 55-year Javed Iqbal came under gun attack from unknown criminals and later succumbed to his injuries. While in Ko­rangi’s area of Coastguard Churangi, a youth name­ly Kashan was shot dead by unknown assailants.

MINOR GIRL FOUND DEAD FROM WATER TANK

A minor girl who has been missing for four hours was found dead in a water tank in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town. According to details, Akhtar Bhatti, the father of the deceased girl alleged that someone killed his daughter. The father told police that the girl had been missing for four hours and the fam­ily was trying to locate her whereabouts. “Upon searching, the girl was found dead from a water tank near her residence in Abdullah Goth of Shah Latif Town,” he added On the other hand, the police shifted the dead body to a hospital for legal formal­ities while investigations are underway. Earlier in February 2022, in a similar incident dead body of a missing child was found in the water tank of a house in Korangi. A seven-year child was missing from his home in Korangi but the parents didn’t file a missing report with the police.