Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

 Global warming 

February 23, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

I am writing to draw the atten­tion of the government regard­ing ongoing global warming. Global warming can result in many seri­ous alterations to the environment, particularly impacting human health. It is a major health chal­lenging problem that our country faces today. It can cause various kinds of life-threatening issues, like climate change, precipitation pat­terns, increased risks of droughts and floods, and a threat to biodi­versity. Pakistan already has a high number of floods worldwide. Due to global warming impacts. Paki­stan is suffering a high prevalence of poor health and floods. Regret­tably, yet the government has not taken any significant steps to ad­dress this alarming matter on time. Global warming has affected the climate of Pakistan in the form of melting of glaciers. But the govern­ment has failed to address this ma­jor issue. I recommend to the rele­vant authorities to take immediate and decisive action to curb this paramount effect seriously. 

KP education dept announces examination schedule

SAFIA HASIL, 

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024