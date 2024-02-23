I am writing to draw the attention of the government regarding ongoing global warming. Global warming can result in many serious alterations to the environment, particularly impacting human health. It is a major health challenging problem that our country faces today. It can cause various kinds of life-threatening issues, like climate change, precipitation patterns, increased risks of droughts and floods, and a threat to biodiversity. Pakistan already has a high number of floods worldwide. Due to global warming impacts. Pakistan is suffering a high prevalence of poor health and floods. Regrettably, yet the government has not taken any significant steps to address this alarming matter on time. Global warming has affected the climate of Pakistan in the form of melting of glaciers. But the government has failed to address this major issue. I recommend to the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action to curb this paramount effect seriously.
SAFIA HASIL,
Karachi.