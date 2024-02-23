Governor lauds educational services of Dr Shafiqur Rehman

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar lauded the efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Balo­chistan (UoB) Dr Shafiqur Rehman in the field of higher education. He said this while paying a farewell meeting to the Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University at Governor House Quetta on Thursday. On this occasion, Governor Balochistan appreciated the valuable educational ser­vices of Dr. Shafiqur Rehman in the field of higher education as VC of Balochistan University. He said that teachers have a high position in any society and the post of Vice Chancellor is also an honour. Gov­ernor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar also expressed good wishes for the further success of Dr. Shafiqur Rehman.

GOVERNOR TO INAUGURATE PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY CONFERENCE ON TODAY

Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar will inaugurate the 15th Pedi­atric Neurology Conference at a local hotel on February 23. Caretaker Health Minister of Balochistan Dr. Amir Mu­hammad Jogaizai and Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan will partici­pate in the Conference. This conference will continue for three consecutive days and paediatricians from Pakistan and abroad including Balochistan will participate in it. In a statement issued here on Thursday, Chairman Organiz­ing Committee and CEO Children’s Hospital Prof. Habibullah Babar and Co-Chairperson and President of Paki­stan Pediatric Association Dr. Attullah Bizenjo termed the holding of the con­ference as an important development regarding the mental diseases of the people of the province and especially children. The statement said that this is the first conference of its kind in the history of the province from which not only paediatricians of Balochistan but post-graduate doctors will be benefit­ed from the conference. Domestic and foreign experts will present their pa­pers in this conference and there will also be debates and discussions on new methods of diagnosis and treat­ment related to children’s mental dis­eases. By holding this conference, the paediatric specialists of Balochistan will also get opportunities to learn from local and foreign experts and the effect of education friendliness of the province as a whole will also be highlighted.