Govt to take strict action against elements using social media platforms for inciting violence: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Care­taker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that

some elements were us­ing social media platforms to incite violence, which was an illegal activity.

Addressing a press con­ference along with Prime Minister’s Special Repre­sentative on Interfaith Har­mony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, he said the govern­ment would take strict ac­tion against such illegal ac­tivities under the law.

He said that freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution was not unlimited, rather it was subject to law of the land.

Under Article 19, deroga­tory remarks against ju­diciary, armed forces and brotherly countries were not allowed, Solangi re­marked.