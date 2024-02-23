Govt to take strict action against elements using social media platforms for inciting violence: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that
some elements were using social media platforms to incite violence, which was an illegal activity.
Addressing a press conference along with Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, he said the government would take strict action against such illegal activities under the law.
He said that freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution was not unlimited, rather it was subject to law of the land.
Under Article 19, derogatory remarks against judiciary, armed forces and brotherly countries were not allowed, Solangi remarked.