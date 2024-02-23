Ibtisam guides Lahore Region to win in National U16 One Day Cricket

LAHORE - Ibtisam Azhar’s all-round performance steered Lahore Region to 92-run victory over Sialkot Region in a pool C match of the National U16 One Day Cricket Tournament played at here Ittefaq LRCA Ground. Ibtisam Azhar played a vital role in the victory of Lahore Region as he smashed unbeaten 73 runs and also clinched four wickets to emerge as player of the match. LRCA President Khwaja Nadeem Ahmed announced a cash prize for Ibtisam for his outstanding all-round performance, which was handed over to the talented youngster by LRCA Coach Ashraf Ali. Lahore Region will now face Multan Region today (Friday) in its second match of the event at the same venue.
SCORES IN BRIEF
QUETTA GLADIATORS
139/7 in 18.2 overs (Jason
Roy 37, Rilee Rousouw 34,
Sherfane Rutherford 29;
Shadab Khan 2-24, Naseem
Shah 2-34) beat ISLAMABAD
UNITED 138/9 in 20 overs
(Agha Salman 33, Alex Hales
21; Abrar Ahmed 3-18, Mohammad
Wasim 3-20, Akeal
Hosein 2-32) by 3 wickets.
LAHORE REGION 246/9 in 50
overs (Ibtisam Azhar 73*, Zain
Tasleem 32, Shafi Ullah Khan
27; M Sameer 3/43, Wasi
Ullah 2/47) beat SIALKOT
REGION 154/10 in 39 overs
(Zain ul Abadin 43, Aaliyan
Iqbal 25; Ibtisam Azhar 4/34,
Ali Usman 2/19) by 92 runs.