Friday, February 23, 2024
Ibtisam guides Lahore Region to win in National U16 One Day Cricket

Ibtisam guides Lahore Region to win in National U16 One Day Cricket
Our Staff Reporter
February 23, 2024
Sports

LAHORE   -  Ibtisam Azhar’s all-round per­formance steered Lahore Region to 92-run victory over Sialkot Region in a pool C match of the National U16 One Day Cricket Tournament played at here Itte­faq LRCA Ground. Ibtisam Azhar played a vital role in the victory of Lahore Region as he smashed un­beaten 73 runs and also clinched four wickets to emerge as player of the match. LRCA President Kh­waja Nadeem Ahmed announced a cash prize for Ibtisam for his outstanding all-round perfor­mance, which was handed over to the talented youngster by LRCA Coach Ashraf Ali. Lahore Region will now face Multan Region to­day (Friday) in its second match of the event at the same venue.

SCORES IN BRIEF
QUETTA GLADIATORS
139/7 in 18.2 overs (Jason
Roy 37, Rilee Rousouw 34,
Sherfane Rutherford 29;
Shadab Khan 2-24, Naseem
Shah 2-34) beat ISLAMABAD
UNITED 138/9 in 20 overs
(Agha Salman 33, Alex Hales
21; Abrar Ahmed 3-18, Mohammad
Wasim 3-20, Akeal
Hosein 2-32) by 3 wickets.
LAHORE REGION 246/9 in 50
overs (Ibtisam Azhar 73*, Zain
Tasleem 32, Shafi Ullah Khan
27; M Sameer 3/43, Wasi
Ullah 2/47) beat SIALKOT
REGION 154/10 in 39 overs
(Zain ul Abadin 43, Aaliyan
Iqbal 25; Ibtisam Azhar 4/34,
Ali Usman 2/19) by 92 runs.

Our Staff Reporter

