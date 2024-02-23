Ibtisam guides Lahore Region to win in National U16 One Day Cricket

LAHORE - Ibtisam Azhar’s all-round per­formance steered Lahore Region to 92-run victory over Sialkot Region in a pool C match of the National U16 One Day Cricket Tournament played at here Itte­faq LRCA Ground. Ibtisam Azhar played a vital role in the victory of Lahore Region as he smashed un­beaten 73 runs and also clinched four wickets to emerge as player of the match. LRCA President Kh­waja Nadeem Ahmed announced a cash prize for Ibtisam for his outstanding all-round perfor­mance, which was handed over to the talented youngster by LRCA Coach Ashraf Ali. Lahore Region will now face Multan Region to­day (Friday) in its second match of the event at the same venue.

SCORES IN BRIEF

QUETTA GLADIATORS

139/7 in 18.2 overs (Jason

Roy 37, Rilee Rousouw 34,

Sherfane Rutherford 29;

Shadab Khan 2-24, Naseem

Shah 2-34) beat ISLAMABAD

UNITED 138/9 in 20 overs

(Agha Salman 33, Alex Hales

21; Abrar Ahmed 3-18, Mohammad

Wasim 3-20, Akeal

Hosein 2-32) by 3 wickets.

LAHORE REGION 246/9 in 50

overs (Ibtisam Azhar 73*, Zain

Tasleem 32, Shafi Ullah Khan

27; M Sameer 3/43, Wasi

Ullah 2/47) beat SIALKOT

REGION 154/10 in 39 overs

(Zain ul Abadin 43, Aaliyan

Iqbal 25; Ibtisam Azhar 4/34,

Ali Usman 2/19) by 92 runs.