ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agri products from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Thursday in­vited the Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan to meet their consumption.

He said that Pakistan pro­duces quality food products and Saudi Arabia is an import-based market receiving sup­plies from foreign markets.

He urged Saudi Arabia to import agricultural products from Pakistan at competitive prices to meet the needs of its consumers. He said this while talking to Fadel Abdallah, General Manager, Al-Shaqaq Trading Est of Saudi Arabia during his visit to ICCI. Ahsan Bakhtawari said that Paki­stani wheat, rice, fruits, and vegetable has great potential in the Saudi market and as­sured that ICCI would fully co­operate in enhancing exports of these products from Paki­stan to Saudi Arabia.

He said that Pakistani meat, poultry products, textiles, IT products, surgical instru­ments, sports goods, leather products, and construction materials can also find good a market in Saudi Arabia.

He urged the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to focus on fur­ther improving bilateral trade and investment relations that would create new jobs and bring prosperity to both coun­tries. He assured that ICCI would extend all possible co­operation in developing strong business linkages between the private sectors of both coun­tries to explore all untapped areas of cooperation. Speaking on the occasion, Fadel Abdallah, General Manager, Al-Shaqaq Trading Est of Saudi Arabia discussed the possibilities of direct import of food products, fruits, vegetables, seafood, and livestock from Pakistan.

He stressed promoting direct trade between the two countries to achieve beneficial outcomes for their people and econo­mies. Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy exemplary cordial relations and added that both countries can further strengthen these good relations by further improving bilateral trade and economic relations. Nasir Hussain Raki Group Leader Gilgit Baltistan, Haider Raza Kazmi, Syed Javed Kazmi Group KPK Chamber of Commerce, Muhammad Nav­eed Malik, and others were also present on the occasion.