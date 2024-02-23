‘Importance of books, library cannot be ignored’

LAHORE - In an era of technology, the importance of books and library can not be ignored in any case. These views were expressed by Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad Dr Habib Ul Rehman on the occasion of ‘Library Day’ held at the board’s premises here on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by Welfare Officer Dr Babar Dogar, Deputy Controller Records Muhammad Saeed Awan, Assistant Controller Secrecy Rana Sajid Hussain, PRO Sajid Naqvi, librarians of various educational institutes and employees of the board. Librarian Education Board Faisalabad Zulfiqar Ali Minhas said that the library of the education board had been computerized which had an honour of being the first computerized library in Punjab. He added that it had more than 11,000 books based on topics related to every field of life.