Imran Khan's ex-advisor appointed Bait-ul-Mal's managing director

The federal government has appointed British-Pakistani Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as the Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) for a period of two years.

In a notification, the Government of Pakistan (Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety) confirmed the appointment.

The notification states: “Consequent upon approval of the Federal Cabinet, vide Decision No. 64/08/2024 dated 15.02.2024 in exercise of powers conferred under Section 9 (1) of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Act, Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassn is hereby appointed as Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) for a period of two years on honorary basis with immediate effect.”

Hassan worked in various positions under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. In January 2022, former prime minister Imran Khan appointed him as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development.

Khan had praised the work of Hassan in Punjab before alleviating him at the federal level. He had replaced Zulfi Bukhari in this role.

Before that, Punjab's then-chief minister Usman Buzdar had appointed Hassan as vice-chairperson of the Punjab Overseas Commission.

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi had also appointed the British-Pakistani as the vice chairperson of the Punjab Overseas Commission. Elahi had appointed Hassan after denotifying Shaheen Khalid Butt, who served as the vice chairperson.

Hassan is an acclaimed author, philanthropist, and legal expert. He holds a Master's in Law along with a Business degree from Northampton University in the UK.

He is the UK president of the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) and has previously served in the same position under Usman Buzdar.

Hassan was later promoted to become former PM Khan’s advisor on overseas Pakistan.

He is the winner of the Brian Tracy Award of Excellence in 2019 and the Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2020. He's also the founding chairman of Ali Zamam Trust UK and Pakistan — a charity set up in memory of his two children, who passed away in a road accident. It is dedicated to uplifting the underprivileged and destitute children in Pakistan.

A month after the 9 May attacks on Pakistan Army installations, Hassan had announced to quit PTI at a press conference in London.

Hassan had said it had become impossible for him to continue in the PTI after the failure of the party leadership on several counts including the May 9 violent protests following the arrest of Khan.

He said: “Today, I am in front of you with a heavy heart. The failure of the incumbent leadership of the PTI to stop the heart-wrenching events of May 9 is not something that can be ignored.”

He further said that the May 9 protests have “shaken the nation” and hoped that the public would soon emerge stronger from this crisis.

“I also want to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army, whose jawans have laid their lives for the country,” he added, vowing to keep working for overseas Pakistanis.

Khan's former aide said Pakistan's armed forces are the pillars of the country’s stability and peace, and attacks on the army installations had "shaken the whole nation".

He said he was under no pressure to leave the PTI and added that he was quitting the PTI to show support and solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.