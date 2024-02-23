Inquiry committee dismisses allegations of former Rawalpindi commissioner

The inquiry committee dismissed the allegations of former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaqat Chattha as fabricated.

The inquiry committee recommended legal action against Liaqat Chattha.

The committee recommended contempt of commission and criminal action against Liaqat Ali Chattha, the inquiry committee of the Election Commission prepared a report and submitted it to the commission.



The inquiry committee also gave recommendations to the commission in light of the statements.

According to the report of the inquiry committee, Liaqat Chattha admitted that he was enticed by someone.

According to the report, the allegations of former Commissioner Rawalpindi Chattha are based on lies. The statements of DROs and ROs of national and provincial constituencies have also been attached to the report.