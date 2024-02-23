Iqra university partners with KP police for martyrs’ scholarships

Friday, February 23, 2024
February 23, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Iqra National University Peshawar and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have formal­ized their commitment to supporting the education of children of police martyrs through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). In this partnership, Iqra National University pledges to provide 100 percent scholarships to the offspring of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Vice Chancellor Dr Malik Tamoor Ali, speaking at the signing ceremony, under­scored the significant sacrifices made by the KP police force. He stated that the universi­ty recognizes the unparalleled commitment and dedication exhibited by the police per­sonnel and feels a duty to contribute to the welfare of the children of these martyrs.

