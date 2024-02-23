Friday, February 23, 2024
Ishaq Dar condemns PTI's letter to IMF, pledges economic uplift

Web Desk
5:57 PM | February 23, 2024
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar alleges that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resorts to an anti-state narrative by writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

Speaking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, Dar declared the PTI letter to the IMF condemnable and stated that the rival party shouldn't have taken such a step.  

Dar emphasized that Pakistan's challenge was to redress the grievances of the public, particularly economic challenges. He affirmed the commitment to provide economic opportunities to people and eradicate poverty. 

Recalling his party's government tenure in 2017, Dar mentioned that Pakistan was the 27th largest economy globally, with a mere 4pc inflation rate and a 6pc GDP growth. 

He claimed that foreign exchange reserves were at their peak, and Pakistan ranked 5th in the stock market. 

Sunni Ittehad Council reserve seats quota in doldrums

As for Nawaz Sharif's disappearance from the political landscape, Dar said the party supremo continued to guide the party on federal and provincial matters.

When asked who would become the finance minister, he said the party leadership would decide on the appointment. The former finance minister pledged to lead the country out of the crisis and prove the rivals wrong by effectively addressing national matters.

