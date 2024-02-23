ISSI organizes students’ art competition on ‘expressing solidarity with the children of Gaza’

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) yesterday or­ganized an art competition for children aged 8-12 years, titled, “Expressing Solidarity with the Children of Gaza,” which aimed to pay homage to the courage and resilience of the people of Gaza, particularly its children, who have borne the brunt of the conflict.

The chief guest on the occa­sion was Ahmed Rabaei, Ambas­sador of the State of Palestine to Pakistan. Mr. Brian Witbooi, Counsellor at the South African High Commission in Islamabad; Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; and Ms. Amina Khan, Director CAMEA, ISSI also spoke.

In his remarks, Ambassador Ahmed Rabaei expressed his deep gratitude on behalf of the State of Palestine to the people of Pakistan for their profound support and solidarity in such testing times. He expressed pleasure on seeing the partici­pating students, who shared their heartfelt sentiments and contributed efforts in support of the Palestinian people in the wake of ongoing conflict.

He reiterated the concerns of UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, ‘who feared that there may be no life in Gaza’. He added that seventy percent of the vic­tims in Gaza were children and women, which meant more than 21,000 human lives. Further, he said, more than 20,000 buildings in Gaza had been demolished by Israel’s occupation forces. People in the south of Gaza – more than 1.4 million – were waiting in the small congested area for hope. However, Israel was attacking Gaza continu­ously. Speaking about Pakistan, Ambassador Rabaei stated that he felt at home, as the people in Pakistan spoke about Pales­tine through their hearts which showed that Palestinians were not alone in facing the chal­lenges while they pursued their struggle for inalienable rights.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his remarks on the occasion, highlighted the human suffering in Gaza as a result of relentless Israeli military opera­tions, and especially the devas­tating impact on Gaza’s children.

He noted that over 12,600 children had been killed, while those who survived were psy­chologically traumatized, dis­placed, homeless, and short of food and safe drinking water. Thousands had lost body limbs and would be forced to live the lives of disability and depen­dence. This was the worst part of the ‘collective punishment’ being imposed on the civilian population.

He particularly lauded the courage and resilience of the people of Gaza, who remained steadfast in the face of unspeak­able atrocities and continued to fight for their freedom from illegal occupation. The ISSI was overwhelmed with the re­sponse, when it approached young Pakistani students to raise awareness about the plight of Gaza’s children and to express solidarity with them. They had composed powerful poetry and drawings and paintings – affirm­ing their support and extending a message of hope.