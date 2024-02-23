Japan embassy celebrates 64th birthday of Emperor Naruhito

ISLAMABAD - To celebrate the 64th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor Na­ruhito, the Ambassador of Japan WADA Mitsuhi­ro hosted a reception here yesterday. Jamal Shah, Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, was the chief guest on the occasion. The recep­tion was attended by ministers, Parliamentar­ians, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and pri­vate sector.Ambassador WADA together with the distinguished guests cut a cake to mark the His Majesty the Emperor’s Birthday, which is on February 23rd. Since his accession to the throne on 1st May 2019 as the 126th Emperor of Japan, His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito stands as the symbol of Japan and the unity of the people. His Majesty and the Impe­rial Family also facili­tate the good relations with foreign countries including Pakistan.While welcoming the guests on the occasion, Ambas­sador WADA conveyed his gratitude to the Gov­ernment and the people of Pakistan for sending their best wishes on the 64th birthday celebra­tion of His Majesty the Emperor. Expressing his appreciation for the long-standing friendly relations between Ja­pan and Pakistan, the Ambassador lauded the contributions of all the people who have helped to further strengthen our mutual ties in indi­vidual, business or offi­cial capacity.